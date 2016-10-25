Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
America's Choice 2016

Politics in a Florida pub: Trump or Clinton?

CNNMoney's Richard Quest visits Poor Paul's Pourhouse in Florida to chat with locals about who they are voting for and why.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular