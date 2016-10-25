Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Why Richard Branson calls a Trump presidency 'dangerous'

In an interview with CNN's Erin Burnett, Virgin Group founder Richard Branson said it would be 'dangerous' to have Donald Trump in the White House.

