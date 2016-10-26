Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
America's Choice 2016

Florida's powerful voting bloc: Retirees

Around 20% of Florida residents are age 65 or older - more senior citizens than any other U.S. state - and they love to vote. CNNMoney's Richard Quest joined a group in Palm Beach for dessert and their thoughts on the 2016 election.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular