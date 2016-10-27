Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
America's Choice 2016

Is Trump's brand suffering?

Donald Trump's brand seems to have taken a hit during the campaign as hotel and casino bookings are down, according to anecdotal evidence. CNN's Brian Todd reports.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular