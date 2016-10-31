Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
GE bets on oil with Baker Hughes deal
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
America's Choice 2016
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
The Feed
CNNMoney Investigates
Your Money, Your Vote
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
Markets
Mexico posts worst growth in 2 years
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
America's Debt & the Economy
Before the Bell
New Investor
Investing Guide
Fear & Greed
Tech
Facebook's ad options could be discriminatory
Innovate
Gadget
Connect
Cyber-Safe
Upstarts
Powering Your World
2020 Visionaries
Elon. Evolution
Love Inc.
Innovative Cities
Agility in Action
Quantum Leaps
Unhackable
15 Questions With
Sex, Drugs & Silicon Valley
Media
Personal Finance
401(k), IRA contribution limits won't go up in 2017
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Homes
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
Bill Murray is done with boring golf clothes
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Luxury
McLaren's road trip supercar
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
CNNMoney World
Charges dropped against South Africa's finance minister
South Africa's finance minister, Pravin Gordhan, is in the clear after the country's chief prosecutor dropped fraud charges against him. CNN's David McKenzie reports.
Related Videos
04:00
Charges dropped against South Africa's finance minister
04:34
Advertising CEO warns of 'cocktail of uncertainty'
01:35
One dead, dozens injured in Venezuela protests
01:59
AAFA to Alibaba: Address your counterfeit issue
01:58
Heathrow CEO: Third runway vital for post-Brexit UK
01:20
Protesters storm Venezuela's assembly
Top Videos
03:20
Fake news sites designed to trick you
03:14
Randi Zuckerberg: We need more tech-savvy women in pop culture
07:11
CEO: Why we're giving employees 4 months family leave
00:59
Bill Murray brings his distinct style to golf clothes
01:32
See Apple's new MacBook Pro in :90
03:02
Miami's DJ Irie on the election: 'It's such an obvious choice'
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
2 credit cards are offering 0% interest until 2018
The 10 best balance transfer credit cards of 2016
A mind-blowing 21-month 0% intro APR credit card
Top 7 cards for those with excellent credit
A proven method to pay off credit cards
Most Popular
The plague of fake news is getting worse -- here's how to protect yourself
Meet the man who spent $9 million on a license plate
The problem with Trump's 'plan' to save Social Security