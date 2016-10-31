Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Advertising CEO warns of 'cocktail of uncertainty'

WPP CEO Martin Sorrell says the weak pound has had a positive impact on WPP earnings, with revenue up 23% in the third quarter, but he warns that Brexit uncertainty remains, and inflation is going to be a problem.

