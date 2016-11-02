Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Nina’s Number

$700 billion: The size of US-EU trade

Here's one very good reason why politicians and business leaders on both sides of the Atlantic are watching the U.S. Election closely. There's $700 billion in trade at stake.

