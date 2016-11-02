Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Cubs win, force Game 7

The Cubs, powered in part by an Addison Russell grand slam and home runs from Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo, have forced a decisive Game 7, winning Game 6 in Cleveland in a 9-3 blowout.

