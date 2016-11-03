Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Romans' Numeral
A lot's changed in 108 years
by Richa Naik and Mike Tarson
@CNNMoney
In 1908, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq didn't even exist yet. Christine Romans looks at how things have changed since the Cubs last won the World Series.
