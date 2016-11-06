Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International

After Trump's campaign, can the media regain America's trust?

CNN's Brian Stelter explains Donald Trump's unprecedented and damaging attacks aimed at the press, and the media's uphill battle to regain the country's faith.

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular