Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
Global markets tank as U.S. election results shock
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
America's Choice 2016
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
The Feed
CNNMoney Investigates
Your Money, Your Vote
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
Markets
Global markets tank as U.S. election results shock
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
America's Debt & the Economy
Before the Bell
New Investor
Investing Guide
Fear & Greed
Tech
Walgreens sues Theranos for breach of contract
Innovate
Gadget
Connect
Cyber-Safe
Upstarts
Powering Your World
2020 Visionaries
Elon. Evolution
Love Inc.
Innovative Cities
Agility in Action
Quantum Leaps
Unhackable
15 Questions With
Sex, Drugs & Silicon Valley
Media
Personal Finance
These companies will be closed on Election Day
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Homes
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
Bill Murray is done with boring golf clothes
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Luxury
Lincoln is making real luxury cars again
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
CNNMoney Reports
Dow futures plunge on tight U.S. election results
Global stock markets are falling and currencies are swinging wildly on initial results from the U.S. presidential election.
Related Videos
00:49
Dow futures plunge on tight U.S. election results
03:08
Tech execs answer: Which Silicon Valley company needs 'Ethics 101'?
01:00
Toblerone is downsizing and fans are not happy
00:51
Rolling Stone found liable for defamation
01:28
Watch John Oliver urge Trump to run for president
03:20
Baldwin and McKinnon break character in final 'SNL' before election
Top Videos
01:00
Toblerone is downsizing and fans are not happy
01:05
Facebook's latest app filters video into works of art
02:39
Turning cow poop into energy
03:15
His art adorns Nike shoes and Beyoncé dancers
05:16
After Trump's campaign, can the media regain America's trust?
05:44
Facebook exec: If we started today we'd be mobile only
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
10 credit cards charging 0% interest until 2018
A mind-blowing 21-month 0% intro APR credit card
The 10 best balance transfer credit cards of 2016
Top 7 cards for those with excellent credit
Enjoy a $500 intro bonus with this credit card
Most Popular
Global markets tank as U.S. election results shock
Toblerone changes its iconic shape and chocoholics go crazy
George W. Bush did not vote for Clinton, despite what Rush Limbaugh claimed