Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
Wall Street traders boo Hillary Clinton: 'Lock her up!'
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
America's Choice 2016
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
The Feed
CNNMoney Investigates
Your Money, Your Vote
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
Markets
Wall Street traders boo Hillary Clinton: 'Lock her up!'
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
America's Debt & the Economy
Before the Bell
New Investor
Investing Guide
Fear & Greed
Tech
Tech founders want California to secede
Innovate
Gadget
Connect
Cyber-Safe
Upstarts
Powering Your World
2020 Visionaries
Elon. Evolution
Love Inc.
Innovative Cities
Agility in Action
Quantum Leaps
Unhackable
15 Questions With
Sex, Drugs & Silicon Valley
Media
Personal Finance
These companies will be closed on Election Day
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Homes
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
Bill Murray is done with boring golf clothes
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Luxury
Lincoln is making real luxury cars again
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
America's Choice 2016
Obama: We are now rooting for Trump's success
President Barack Obama comments on the 2016 presidential election results.
Related Videos
01:28
What's next for US and Russia?
01:44
Obama: We are now rooting for Trump's success
01:02
These are Trump's key promises for his first 100 days
02:16
Jack Ma: President Trump must work with China
00:46
Anderson Cooper on polls: What did everyone get wrong?
01:49
Moments from Donald Trump's victory speech
Top Videos
01:37
U.S. elections: Market winners and losers
01:49
Moments from Donald Trump's victory speech
01:42
Relive the election night twists and turns in under 2 minutes
01:00
Toblerone is downsizing and fans are not happy
01:05
Facebook's latest app filters video into works of art
02:39
Turning cow poop into energy
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
10 credit cards charging 0% interest until 2018
A mind-blowing 21-month 0% intro APR credit card
The 10 best balance transfer credit cards of 2016
Top 7 cards for those with excellent credit
Enjoy a $500 intro bonus with this credit card
Most Popular
No Trump crash; Dow up 200 as Clinton concedes
What President Trump means for your money
Tech founders want California to secede after Trump win