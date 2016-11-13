Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Carl Icahn: 'The minimum wage should go up'

Activist investor and Donald Trump supporter Carl Icahn tells CNN's Poppy Harlow that "the minimum wage should go up," and getting "businesses to spend, and to build brick-and-mortar again, that's what's going to bring jobs back again."

