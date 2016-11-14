Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Steve Bannon tapped as Trump's chief strategist

Breitbart's Steve Bannon has been tapped as President-elect Donald Trump's chief strategist in a move that has many hate watch groups concerned.

