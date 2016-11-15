Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
3 NYC luxury buildings to drop Trump name
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
America's Choice 2016
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
The Feed
CNNMoney Investigates
Your Money, Your Vote
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
Markets
IBM chief to Trump: Let's create 'new collar' jobs
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
America's Debt & the Economy
Before the Bell
New Investor
Investing Guide
Fear & Greed
Tech
SpaceX exec quits to fight Trump 'nightmare'
Innovate
Gadget
Connect
Cyber-Safe
Upstarts
Powering Your World
2020 Visionaries
Elon. Evolution
Love Inc.
Innovative Cities
Agility in Action
Quantum Leaps
Unhackable
15 Questions With
Sex, Drugs & Silicon Valley
Media
Personal Finance
Here's how to get Black Friday deals right now
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Homes
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
Bill Murray is done with boring golf clothes
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Luxury
Jaguar reveals I-Pace, an electric SUV
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
Transition of Power
Ford CEO: 35% tariff would impact U.S. workers
Ford Motor Co. CEO Mark Fields talks to CNN's Maggie Lake about the impact on the auto industry if President-elect Trump follows through on his threats to repeal NAFTA and impose a tariff on imports.
Related Videos
02:29
DREAMer: We live in fear of deportation
02:43
Ford CEO: 35% tariff would impact U.S. workers
02:30
The controversial work of Trump's chief strategist
Top Videos
01:00
Mortgage rates jump following election
00:55
Jaguar unveils first electric car
01:34
Trump body slammed critics and WWE soars
01:56
Tinder now offers 37 choices for gender
02:30
The controversial work of Trump's chief strategist
02:24
Co-working space, complete with coding bootcamp
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
A mind-blowing 21-month 0% intro APR credit card
The 10 best balance transfer credit cards of 2016
Top 7 cards for those with excellent credit
Enjoy a $500 intro bonus with this credit card
Most Popular
Trump tax plan: Tax cuts coming but not exactly as he promised
NAFTA: What it is, and why Trump hates it
3 NYC luxury buildings to drop Trump name