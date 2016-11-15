Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Li Ka-Shing in 60 seconds

Li Ka-Shing, chairman of Cheung Kong Holdings, runs Hong Kong's biggest supermarket chain, a leading phone company and Asia's biggest health and beauty business.

