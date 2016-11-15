Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Tony Fernandes in 60 seconds

Tony Fernandes bought AirAsia and turned the failing airline around. But in 2014 he faced his worst nightmare when Flight 8501 crashed into the sea.

