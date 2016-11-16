Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
Donald Trump is a double-edged sword for oil
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
America's Choice 2016
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
The Feed
CNNMoney Investigates
Your Money, Your Vote
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
Markets
Donald Trump is a double-edged sword for oil
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
America's Debt & the Economy
Before the Bell
New Investor
Investing Guide
Fear & Greed
Tech
Facebook admits it messed up more ad metrics
Innovate
Gadget
Connect
Cyber-Safe
Upstarts
Powering Your World
2020 Visionaries
Elon. Evolution
Love Inc.
Innovative Cities
Agility in Action
Quantum Leaps
Unhackable
15 Questions With
Sex, Drugs & Silicon Valley
Media
Personal Finance
Should I invest $200,000 in an annuity?
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Homes
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
Bill Murray is done with boring golf clothes
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Luxury
Jaguar reveals I-Pace, an electric SUV
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
CNNMoney Reports
Trump attacks 'fools' at The New York Times
In a series of tweets, Trump attacked a Times story about firings and infighting that have left his transition team in a "state of disarray" -- reporting backed up by CNN and other major news organizations.
Related Videos
03:03
Trump attacks 'fools' at The New York Times
01:35
Megyn Kelly opens up about famous 'feud' with Trump
01:06
'SNL' opens post-election episode with 'Hallelujah'
02:38
Lyft president talks car-sharing and Trump's effects on tech
02:38
Lyft president optimistic on company's future
04:25
Remembering Gwen Ifill
Top Videos
01:51
The story behind QWERTY
00:47
Trump ditches press pool to go to dinner
04:21
Hyperloop One explains Middle East plans
02:43
Ford CEO: 35% tariff would impact U.S. workers
01:00
Mortgage rates jump following election
03:06
Laura Ingraham among press secretary candidates
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
A mind-blowing 21-month 0% intro APR credit card
The 10 best balance transfer credit cards of 2016
Top 7 cards for those with excellent credit
Enjoy a $500 intro bonus with this credit card
Most Popular
Donald Trump attacks 'fools' at The New York Times
Amazon unveils Black Friday deals
America's NAFTA nemesis: Canada, not Mexico