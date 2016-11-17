Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Janet Yellen: Federal Reserve independence is 'critically important'

In her first public comments since the election of Donald Trump, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen stressed the importance of a Fed independent from "short-term political pressures."

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular