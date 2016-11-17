Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
Chevy Bolt wins Green Car of the Year
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
America's Choice 2016
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
The Feed
CNNMoney Investigates
Your Money, Your Vote
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
Markets
Another election winner: For profit-colleges
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
America's Debt & the Economy
Before the Bell
New Investor
Investing Guide
Fear & Greed
Tech
Populism is only the beginning. Here come the robots.
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Agility in Action
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
Another election winner: For profit-colleges
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Homes
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
Bill Murray is done with boring golf clothes
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Luxury
Lamborghini's new convertible should be a blast
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
CNNMoney Reports
Janet Yellen: Federal Reserve independence is 'critically important'
by Jordan Malter
@jmalt87
In her first public comments since the election of Donald Trump, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen stressed the importance of a Fed independent from "short-term political pressures."
Related Videos
03:02
Can Ivanka Trump's brand survive the election?
03:09
Janet Yellen: Federal Reserve independence is 'critically important'
01:15
Jon Stewart: 'Nobody asked Donald Trump what makes America great'
:15:09
Megyn Kelly on Trump, Ailes: The full interview
02:43
India's poor struggle amid cash crisis
02:27
Chinese factory owners prepare for Trump
Top Videos
04:24
Can Thanksgiving come in a box?
01:01
This convertible is now the most expensive Mercedes you can buy
02:21
Solving cold cases by 3D printing skulls
03:09
Janet Yellen: Federal Reserve independence is 'critically important'
02:29
Inside the life of Musical.ly star Baby Ariel
02:33
Climate change activists nervous over Trump
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
A mind-blowing 21-month 0% intro APR credit card
The 10 best balance transfer credit cards of 2016
Top 7 cards for those with excellent credit
Enjoy a $500 intro bonus with this credit card
Most Popular
Mexico raises rates, pulls trigger on Trump 'contingency plan'
JPMorgan hired kids of China's elite to win business, U.S. charges
Amazon unveils Black Friday deals