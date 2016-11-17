Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Yellen: Will serve out term, rate hike could be 'relatively soon'

Janet Yellen says that an interest rate hike could come "relatively soon" if the economy continues to improve. She also plans to serve out her term as the Chair of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

