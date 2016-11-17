Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

McDonald's CEO: We are modernizing your burger experience

McDonald's is adding high-tech features in some locations, like touchscreen kiosks for ordering. CEO Steve Easterbrook tells Cristina Alesci why it's still the McDonald's you know, and how the election continues to make customers feel uncertain.

