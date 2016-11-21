Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
Brexit slashes U.K. household wealth by $1.5 trillion
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
America's Choice 2016
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
The Feed
CNNMoney Investigates
Your Money, Your Vote
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
Markets
Boom! Trump rally carries stocks to new records
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
America's Debt & the Economy
Before the Bell
New Investor
Investing Guide
Fear & Greed
Tech
14 coolest toys for the holidays
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Agility in Action
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
6 painless ways to save thousands
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Homes
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
Entrepreneurs to Trump: Don't take away our Obamacare
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Luxury
Buckingham Palace set for $458 million refurbishment
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
CNNMoney Reports
Trump golf course developer says president-elect's brand stronger, more global
CNNMoney's John Defterios speaks with Hussain Sajwani, chairman and CEO of DAMAC.
Related Videos
02:22
Trump golf course developer says president-elect's brand stronger, more global
01:14
Protecting Trump in NYC will cost millions
02:50
Why Coach doesn't want to be a discount brand
00:56
Chicago O'Hare employees vote to strike
04:12
Trump University lawsuits settled for $25 million
02:42
Trump policies could bolster China's regional clout
Top Videos
00:56
Chicago O'Hare employees vote to strike
02:50
Why Coach doesn't want to be a discount brand
05:17
Top Mexico official eyes 'openness' in Trump stance
01:28
Say 'Hello' to Barbie's new voice-activated Dreamhouse
01:33
Alec Baldwin returns as Trump on 'SNL'
03:12
Did fake news help elect Donald Trump?
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
A mind-blowing 21-month 0% intro APR credit card
The 10 best balance transfer credit cards of 2016
Top 7 cards for those with excellent credit
Enjoy a $500 intro bonus with this credit card
Most Popular
Protecting Donald Trump costs New York City more than $1 million a day
Top network executives, anchors meet with Donald Trump
Jony Ive's Christmas tree design is ... boring