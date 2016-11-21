Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

On Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi grows its industrial zone

The Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi, a manufacturing and industrial hub, hopes to add $40 billion to Abu Dhabi's economy. The mega-project hopes to expand over the next twenty years, enticing industries from around the world.

