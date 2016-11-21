Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Protecting Trump in NYC will cost millions

Three city officials tell CNN that protecting President-elect Donald Trump and his family is costing New York City more than $1 million a day.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular