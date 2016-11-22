Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Obama awards Medal of Freedom to honorees

President Obama awarded the 2016 Presidential Medal of Freedom to stars including Michael Jordan, Bruce Springsteen and Robert DeNiro during a ceremony held at the White House.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular