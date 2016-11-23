Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Cuban smuggling ring held baseball players captive

Cuban baseball stars endured kidnapping and extortion on their way to play Major League Baseball, according to U.S. prosecutors. CNNMoney's Jose Pagliery reports.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular