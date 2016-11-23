Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
CNNMoney Sport
Cuban smuggling ring held baseball players captive
by Richa Naik & Moss Cohen
@CNNMoney
Cuban baseball stars endured kidnapping and extortion on their way to play Major League Baseball in the U.S., according to U.S. prosecutors. CNNMoney's Jose Pagliery reports.
