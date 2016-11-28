Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
The OECD likes (some of) Trump's economic plan
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
America's Choice 2016
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
The Feed
CNNMoney Investigates
Your Money, Your Vote
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
Markets
Saudis believe Trump will unleash America's economy
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
America's Debt & the Economy
Before the Bell
New Investor
Investing Guide
Fear & Greed
Tech
5 tech gifts you should avoid this holiday season
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Agility in Action
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
Cyber Monday deals are here
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Homes
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
Hatchimals stockpile is surprise windfall for Arizona brothers
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Luxury
This strange electric car has 3 wheels and no roof
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
CNNMoney World
Zimbabwe is running out of cash
by Susie East
@CNNMoney
Under President Mugabe Zimbabwe has struggled with severe cash shortages. Aiming to promote liquidity, the country's central bank has begun issuing bond notes pegged to the U.S. Dollar.
Related Videos
02:16
Zimbabwe is running out of cash
01:40
Fidel Castro has died at age 90
02:31
India's cash crunch impacts healthcare
03:18
Niall Ferguson: Trump captured ugly mood of America
02:58
How Morocco is embracing renewable energy
03:44
Alibaba CEO: We want to make Singles Day a global festival
Top Videos
00:59
Black Friday Brawls
01:10
Real-life transformer up for auction
02:21
Cuban smuggling ring held baseball players captive
02:27
What it's like to live in Trump Tower if you aren't Donald Trump
02:10
Trump vs. the press
01:02
Alfa Romeo's first SUV, the Stelvio
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
A mind-blowing 21-month 0% intro APR credit card
The 10 best balance transfer credit cards of 2016
Top 7 cards for those with excellent credit
Enjoy a $500 intro bonus with this credit card
Most Popular
Amazon unveils Cyber Monday deals
These people are opting out of Obamacare
5 tech gifts you should definitely avoid this holiday season