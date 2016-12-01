Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Trump claims victory at Carrier, but critics aren't so sure

President-elect Donald Trump touted his plan to save 1,000 jobs at Carrier in Indiana and talked up his plans to reform business taxes and cut regulations. But critics say what Trump did at Carrier is a slippery slope.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular