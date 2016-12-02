Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

U.S. + International
Transition of Power

Trump tapping top CEOs for advisory group

President-elect Donald Trump is assembling a panel of CEOs from major corporations to advise him on the economy. The list includes Marry Barra of General Motors, Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase and Bob Iger of Disney.

