Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Transition of Power

Deal for new Air Force One was announced in 2015

In 2015, the Pentagon chose Boeing's 747-8 to replace the two aging planes that serve as the President's Air Force One fleet.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular