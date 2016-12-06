Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Your kiwi fruit's long journey

Italy is the largest kiwi fruit exporter in the world. The first trees were planted 50 years ago. A combination of good soil and favorable climate has helped Italy dominate the market.

