Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Transition of Power

Why Air Force One needs an update

President-elect Donald Trump wants to cancel an Air Force One order from Boeing, citing a "more than $4 billion" cost. CNNMoney's Richard Quest explains why that figure is questionable and why the president needs a new plane to begin with.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular