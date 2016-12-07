Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Transition of Power

Carrier union boss: 550 jobs still leaving U.S.

Chuck Jones, president of United Steelworkers Local 1999, tells CNN's Erin Burnett that Donald Trump got the numbers wrong from the Carrier deal and that 550 jobs are still going to Mexico.

