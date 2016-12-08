Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Union boss on Trump feud: I called him out

Chuck Jones, president of United Steelworkers Local 1999, has been critical of Trump's claim to have saved 1,100 jobs at Carrier's Indianapolis plant.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular