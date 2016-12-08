Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Trump's Labor pick approves this ad

President-elect Donald Trump has selected Andrew Puzder, the CEO of fast-food restaurants Carl's Jr. and Hardee's to head the Labor Department. The restaurants are known for featuring scantily clad women eating burgers in their commercials.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular