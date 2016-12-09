Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
On Abu Dhabi

The benefits of airline partnerships

CNNMoney's Richard Quest speaks with the CEOs of Etihad Aviation Group, Air Seychelles and Alitalia at CNN's Middle East Business Forum in Abu Dhabi.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular