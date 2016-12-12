Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Will Trump save 300 jobs at Rexnord?

Rexnord is re-locating its Indianapolis operation to Mexico. CNN's Martin Savidge speaks with workers whose jobs are at risk.

