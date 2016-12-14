Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Alaska Airlines CEO: We'll merge with Virgin's flair

The Alaska Airlines and Virgin America merger creates the country's 5th largest airline. Alaska Airlines CEO Bradley Tilden discusses what the new culture of the combined airlines will be.

