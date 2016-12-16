Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Obama: Hillary Clinton was not treated fairly

At his year-end news conference, President Barack Obama says he felt Hillary Clinton wasn't treated fairly during the election season and criticized the media's coverage of Clinton's leaked emails as an "obsession."

