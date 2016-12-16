Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
Trump paid $12.5 million to his own businesses during race
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
America's Choice 2016
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
The Feed
CNNMoney Investigates
Your Money, Your Vote
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
Markets
CEO who voted for Trump likes what he sees so far
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
America's Debt & the Economy
Before the Bell
New Investor
Investing Guide
Fear & Greed
Tech
Microsoft unveils new, nicer chat bot
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Agility in Action
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
20,000 people are saving for retirement with Obama's myRA
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Homes
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
Economic crises? Cash shortages? Shoe firm reboots to survive
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Luxury
Diamond sales are down, and it's India's fault
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
CNNMoney Reports
Obama: I told Putin to cut it out on hacking
President Obama says he confronted Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the hacking of the 2016 presidential election.
Related Videos
00:59
Obama: I told Putin to cut it out on hacking
01:04
Obama: Hillary Clinton was not treated fairly
02:55
Inside the holiday rush at FedEx
03:08
Timeline: The rise and fall of Yahoo
02:20
Burwell: Obamacare repeal would be 'chaos'
01:55
Star power helps Intel click with Millennials
Top Videos
03:31
Uber expands self-driving car fleet to San Francisco
04:08
How the world's largest food company keeps your food safe
01:01
Amazon's Prime Air makes first drone delivery
02:56
A new contender for the sports apparel crown
01:48
How Alan Tudyk prepard to play K-2S0
01:00
Google launches Waymo, its self-driving car company
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Transferring your balance to a 21-month 0% APR is ingenious
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
A proven method to stop paying credit card interest
Cards charging 0% interest until 2018
10 best balance transfer credit cards of 2016
Most Popular
Trump paid $12.5 million to his own businesses during race
Hackers are selling Yahoo data on the dark web
Yahoo hack: Here's what you should do