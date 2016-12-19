Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney World

2016: The year of the Brexit vote

Britain voted to leave the EU in June 2016, sending shockwaves through the economy. In 2017, the country will have to decide what kind of Brexit it wants: hard, soft or somewhere in-between.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular