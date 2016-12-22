Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Where do letters to Santa go?

Not all letters addressed to Santa end up at the North Pole. Some go the U.S. Post Office, where thousands of elves can adopt letters and make a child's wish come true.

