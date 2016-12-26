Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Top 10 money stories of 2016

Bank account faking, smart phones exploding, markets tanking then rallying, and a billionaire businessman winning. Christine Romans and Richard Quest count down the top 10 money stories of 2016.

