Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Taylor Swift surprises WWII vet

96-year-old WWII veteran and Taylor Swift superfan Cyrus Porter got quite the holiday surprise when the singer showed up to perform in his Missouri home.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular