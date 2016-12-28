Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International

Trump: Sprint bringing back 5,000 jobs

President-elect Trump says Sprint will announce it is bringing 5,000 jobs back to the U.S., but offered no details. He also said a new company, One Web, will be hiring 3,000 people.

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular