Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
The Feed

Delta has healthier food. But does it taste good?

Your tastes are dulled on planes, which can lead to airlines packing food with sugar and salt. Cristina Alesci goes on a Delta flight to see how frozen food company Luvo is bringing healthier options to the skies.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular