Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
Finland is giving 2,000 citizens a guaranteed income
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
America's Choice 2016
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
The Feed
CNNMoney Investigates
Your Money, Your Vote
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
Markets
77% of investors made money in 2016 -- and women beat men again
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
America's Debt & the Economy
Before the Bell
New Investor
Investing Guide
Fear & Greed
Tech
Microsoft unveils new, nicer chat bot
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Agility in Action
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
France gives workers 'right to disconnect' from office email
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Homes
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
This manufacturer helps rebuild lives
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Luxury
2016: The year in supercars
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
CNNMoney World
Dozens killed at upscale Istanbul nightclub
A New Year's celebration in an upscale club in Istanbul turned deadly, with at least 39 revelers killed, and almost 70 people in hospital after a gunman started shooting. CNN's Ian Lee reports.
Related Videos
01:24
Dozens killed at upscale Istanbul nightclub
03:24
Mexico draws Americans seeking cheaper medical care
01:00
2016: 'Happy end' for oil after rough ride
02:13
Christine Lagarde found guilty in negligence trial
02:34
Brexit isn't all bad for this startup
02:04
Oil surges after deal to cut output
Top Videos
03:15
Newsroom leaders' New Year's Resolutions
02:17
Delta has healthier food. But does it taste good?
01:08
Debbie Reynolds dies one day after daughter Carrie Fisher passes
00:40
Trump: Sprint bringing back 5,000 jobs
00:56
Ford unveils sleeker self-driving Fusion
02:50
Trump takes credit for consumer confidence surge
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
A mind-blowing 18-month 0% APR credit card
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
8 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
The best credit cards for 2017
10 best balance transfer credit cards of 2017
Most Popular
Repealing Obamacare affects everyone
France gives workers 'right to disconnect' from office email
Finland is giving 2,000 citizens a guaranteed income