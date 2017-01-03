Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney with Maggie Lake

Oil prices hit highest level in 18 months

Oil prices are climbing as OPEC plans to cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels. CNN's John Defterios reports.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular