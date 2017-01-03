Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
New York governor proposes free tuition at state colleges
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
America's Choice 2016
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
The Feed
CNNMoney Investigates
Your Money, Your Vote
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
Markets
Ford cancels Mexico plant
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
America's Debt & the Economy
Before the Bell
New Investor
Investing Guide
Fear & Greed
Tech
Microsoft unveils new, nicer chat bot
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Agility in Action
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
New York governor proposes free tuition at state colleges
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Homes
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
This manufacturer helps rebuild lives
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Luxury
2016: The year in supercars
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
CNNMoney Reports
Ford CEO on Trump tweeting at companies
by Jullian Cummings & Haley Draznin
@CNNMoney
Poppy Harlow asks Ford CEO Mark Fields about President-elect Donald Trump pressuring companies to keep jobs in the United States.
Related Videos
01:01
New York state could soon offer free college tuition
07:43
Ford CEO on Trump tweeting at companies
07:14
Ford CEO: U.S. plant expansion is 'vote of confidence' in Trump
00:56
Trump praises Dubai business partner in speech
01:58
Lyft president optimistic on company's future
01:01
Celebs react to Carrie Fisher's death
Top Videos
03:39
Coal country afraid Trump will repeal black lung benefits with Obamacare
03:15
Newsroom leaders' New Year's Resolutions
02:17
Delta has healthier food. But does it taste good?
01:08
Debbie Reynolds dies one day after daughter Carrie Fisher passes
00:40
Trump: Sprint bringing back 5,000 jobs
00:56
Ford unveils sleeker self-driving Fusion
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
A mind-blowing 18-month 0% APR credit card
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
8 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
The best credit cards for 2017
The highest paying cash back card has arrived
Most Popular
Ford cancels Mexico plant. Will create 700 U.S. jobs in 'vote of confidence' in Trump
Megyn Kelly leaving Fox News for NBC News
Joe Scarborough against the world